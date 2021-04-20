During his appearance on My Mom’s Basement, Kevin Owens spoke on why his match at Battleground against Sami Zayn was his favorite amongst their collection of classic matches together. Here’s what he had to say:

Battleground in WWE is a clear favorite for me because it’s underrated, but it’s also really appreciated. People will go back – I get it every week – and they’ll randomly go back and watch that match and go, ‘I forgot how good that match was.’ I think the reason it’s not hailed as one of the best matches in WWE is simply because, the day after it was done, everybody just moved on. But I wanna say, if two other people had the same match, depending on who they were, commentators would be talking about it like, ‘A match for the ages.’ We didn’t get that kind of treatment, but it’s kinda cool because we still get people going like, ‘How does this match not get talked about more?’ I’m not the kind of guy who comes through the curtain after a match, whether I did good or bad, who will let it show, but man, I couldn’t help it. When I got through the curtain in Gorilla, I just screamed several expletives because I was so pumped. Even Vince was standing up and pretty pumped himself. That was a special one.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.