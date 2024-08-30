Kevin Owens does not have a decade of “Prize Fighting” in WWE left in him.

Maybe five or six years.

If the circumstances are right.

Ahead of his WWE Universal Championship opportunity against Cody Rhodes in one of the main events of the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event on August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, the WWE veteran spoke with Raj Prashaad of Uproxx about how much longer he has left in his WWE career.

“I don’t have a decade left here,” he said. “Another five, six years or something if the opportunities are there and the circumstances are right.”

Owens noted he would love another run with the title in WWE, because it would make his daughter happy, but said it won’t make-or-break things for him.

“Mainly, though, I really just want everything I do to be memorable and enjoyable for people watching, and I really want to help the future of the industry,” he said. “Whether, you could say work with the younger talent or whatever, but it’s not even necessarily younger talent, there’s talent of all ages that are coming up, that are developing. And I want to have a blast doing it.”

