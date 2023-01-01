Kevin Owens says John Cena is a mentor of his.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX closed the year with Cena and Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The history between Cena and Owens goes back to May 18, 2015 when Owens answered Cena’s Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title, in what was Owens’ main roster debut. Owens ended up beating Cena down and stomping the title in a show of disrespect, but he then defeated Cena for the title at WWE Elimination Chamber on May 31. Since then there have been more 20 singles and multi-man matches between the two, at WWE TV events, pay-per-view shows, and non-televised live events.

Owens recently spoke with Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post and commented on his relationship with Cena.

“John and I kind of mended fences a long time ago,” Owens said. “We haven’t been on opposite sides of the ring for awhile. He’s been an incredible valuable person to talk to about WWE and wrestling in general for so long. Even when we were rivals, if you want to call it that, he was a great sounding board for ideas and anything I could do to get better as a performer. He was at the very top of the business for so long, I couldn’t have imagined not using that resource.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.