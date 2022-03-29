On the 3/21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens dressed up as Steve Austin with Austin-like attire and a bald cap. Owens came out to Austin’s music and then faked out the crowd for a second time when he pretended to be surprised by the music.

The two stars will have a confrontation on the KO Show at WrestleMania 38 this Saturday night. He spoke about that segment while chatting with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark:

“You know, it’s really funny because that’s really not the kind of stuff I’m used to doing. You know, that’s happened before where one of the wrestlers would, you know, dress up as someone else, one of their rivals, whatever. You know, The Miz did it a few years ago, DX have done it, a couple people have done it and done it pretty well but I had — you know, it felt like I was stepping out of my comfort zone a little but I figured that was the most impactful thing I could do going into this match or this confrontation, whatever you wanna call it and it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off which was delightful.”

