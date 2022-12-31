Kevin Owens is thrilled for the push his longtime friend Sami Zayn is receiving on the WWE SmackDown brand.

Owens and Zayn are currently feuding as a part of The Bloodline storyline. Last night’s final SmackDown of 2022 saw Owens and John Cena defeat Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. Owens recently spoke with The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel and praised his friend.

“He’s been an incredible performer for the 22 years I’ve known him and it’s great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should,” Owens said. “He’s getting the credit he’s deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there’s no denying they’ll forever be linked and attached to one another. We’ll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it’s fighting or teaming. It’s been a real thrill to see things develop for him.”

Owens shouted0out the MithGifs Twitter account when asked to estimate how many times he and Zayn have shared a ring.

“She’s an incredible fan, and she knows all of our careers,” Owens said. “She’s gone back and watched every single match that involves both of us that she could find from our independent career through WWE, and she writes these essays on her Substack about our careers that I couldn’t recommend more. I kind of call her a Sami and Kevin historian.”

The woman who runs the MithGifs account has found 300-400n instances in which Zayn and Owens have been in the ring together, but Owens estimates that there are actually more than double that number.

“I guarantee it’s not even close. It’s so much more. We’ve had so many shows in the backwoods of Quebec, or all over the world, that no website would have ever heard of,” Owens said. “If I were to guess, I don’t think it would be exaggerating to say it’s definitely close to a thousand. We’ve been doing this for 20 years. It’s great.”

It’s rumored that Owens and Zayn will soon reunite to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at the WWE Royal Rumble, or perhaps at WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.