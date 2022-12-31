Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 this past April was headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returning to the ring for a No Holds Barred win over Kevin Owens. Owens recently spoke with Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post about what the match meant to him, and said he still doesn’t know how the match happened, but it was a huge compliment.

“I still don’t have a full grasp on how that happened,” Owens said of the match. “All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn’t have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve. I’m not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I’ll find out. But the point is that it’s extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There’s really no higher compliment than that for me.”

It was not only the fact that Owens succeeded in landing Austin’s first match in almost two decades, but that the bout surpassed all reasonable expectations. This was Owens’ most significant moment in pro wrestling, despite his previous accomplishments. Owens said it gets no better than that.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Owens said. “I said it the day after the match: It’s all downhill from here.”

