In a bonus clip from an episode of WWE Chronicle, Kevin Owens detailed getting his nose broken in his WWE debut by NJPW star Juice Robinson, who was wrestling in NXT under the name C.J. Parker at the time. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember this moment pretty specifically. So like, the music’s playing, but nobody knows it’s my music. Even before this, like right before the show started, you know they have the ‘Then, Now, Forever’ graphic, I was watching that. It really rocked me because I had seen that graphic so many times, and now I knew I was going to be on the show it was airing for.

I just remember thinking, this is fifteen years, and now here we are, finally. Because it felt like it took forever to get there, but at the same time, it’s probably exactly how it should’ve been.

And then CJ Parker came out and broke my nose. And we became very close friends as a result. I actually just texted him not even 20, 30 minutes ago that six years ago today that he broke my nose and stole my heart.