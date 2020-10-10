During an interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Owens spoke on why he finds the draft to be stressful. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m sure this year will be no different, [but] I feel frustrated [with] how far into the draft I get picked. Last year was a new low. I was picked so late. I was very angry, but you know, I’m probably one of many who feel that way when they’re drafted. The drafts are actually always kind of stressful because you don’t know where you’re going until they announce it on TV or the supplemental draft that they do online after, so you don’t know who you’re going to be with.

Now, it’s kind of different because we’re not necessarily traveling currently and might not be for a while. But when we’re traveling on the road, sometimes that means you don’t know if your road partner will be on the same show as you. You don’t know if your friends are going to be on the same brand anymore. While that might seem like a small inconvenience, when you’re on the road as much as we are or were at that point, the people that are around you in a lot of ways keep you sane. It’s a big deal, you know? You never know anything going into the draft, so it’s always a pretty stressful day to be honest.