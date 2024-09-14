Kevin Owens traded one decorated tag-team partner for another on Friday night.

As seen during the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network on September 13, Owens was scheduled for a tag-team match against A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Owens was scheduled to have a mystery tag-team partner, who was initially “just some guy” named Ricky, before Randy Orton came out to be the real partner for the match.

It turns out, Ricky isn’t “just some guy” after all.

While obviously not as decorated as “The Viper,” Ricky Gibson, the owner of the Oregon Pro Wrestling School, has been competing since 2004 and has won tag-team titles alongside his Midnight Heat tag-team partner Eddie Pearl in such promotions as DEFY Championship Wrestling, CWF Hollywood, Prestige Wrestling and POW! Pro

Midnight Heat have also worked for such promotions as AEW, ROH, NJPW STRONG, Beyond Wrestling, Hoodslam, Supreme Pro, WrestleCore and others.

