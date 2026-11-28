Kevin Owens took some time to honor the memory of Bronson Reed on Friday night.

Just hours after WWE announced the passing of Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed, at the age of 38, the company held a live event in Athens, Georgia.

Owens wore an armband in tribute to Reed during the show and addressed the audience following the main event.

The former WWE Universal Champion acknowledged the difficulty of finding the right words under the circumstances, noting that those performing on the show had learned of Reed’s passing shortly before the event got underway.

“Finding words in a situation where there are really no words is very difficult,” Owens said. “As you are all aware, shortly before the show began, we found out that WWE had lost a fantastic performer and one of our family members, Bronson Reed.”

While Owens admitted he didn’t know Reed particularly well on a personal level, their interactions left him with an appreciation for Reed’s passion for professional wrestling and his love for his family.

Owens encouraged those in attendance to take something meaningful away from the tragedy.

“So tonight, if there’s anything to take away from a tragedy like that, it’s that, take care of each other, love each other, forgive each other.”

Owens went on to explain that performing on Friday night was a difficult decision that each member of the WWE roster had to make individually. He thanked the fans in Athens for providing the energy that helped the performers get through the evening.

He closed his emotional speech by asking everyone to keep Reed’s loved ones in their thoughts.

“More than anything, please keep his friends, but more importantly, his family, in your thoughts tonight and for the days to come. Bronson, Jermaine, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed. Thank you.”

speech from KO about bronson to close the show https://t.co/dNx0eVnrRG — makayla (@protodupri) November 28, 2026