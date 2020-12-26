Kevin Owens has lost back-to-back matches to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He lost to Reigns at the TLC pay-per-view event last weekend then on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Owen took to Twitter to give his reaction by writing the following:

“I gave it my all at TLC, gave it my all in the cage and I will keep doing so until there’s nothing left. Fight hard enough for long enough and something good has to happen. Right now, I’m right where I belong and I couldn’t be happier. From my family to yours, Happy Holidays!”