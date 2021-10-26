Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and gave thanks to his supporters following last night’s WWE RAW main event.

Owens is now a member of the RAW roster once again as WWE Draft changes have gone into effect. Last night’s RAW was headlined by Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to determine the next challenger to WWE Champion Big E. Rollins ended up winning the match, but fans on social media rallied for Owens, hoping that this latest run on the red brand will lead to a title push.

Owens addressed the support today and said the day he stops giving his absolute all in the ring is the day he walks away. He also gave praise to Mysterio.

“I really don’t know what to say other than thank you all for your continued support and kind words. It really means a lot. The day I stop giving it my absolute all in that ring is the day I walk away. Not a second sooner. P.S. Rey Mysterio is the best,” Owens wrote.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Owens’ pro wrestling future as his WWE contract is set to expire on January 31, 2022. Many believe Owens will leave WWE to join some of his friends in AEW, but Owens has not said anything about his plans.

Stay tuned for more on Owens. You can see his full tweet below:

