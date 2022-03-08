Kevin Owens has issued his response to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

As noted, Austin accepted Owens’ challenge to appear at WrestleMania 38 for a special edition of The KO Show, which has been confirmed for WrestleMania Saturday or Night One of the big event. Austin said we can call it The KO Show, a match, a fight or a brawl, but he promised to open up one last can of whoop-ass on Owens in Texas.

In an update, Owens took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a brief response to Stone Cold.

“Beautiful! Perfect! I’m looking forward to it, Steven,” Owens wrote.

For those who missed it earlier, Austin thanked Owens in his promo, for waking up something he’s kept buried for nineteen years, since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

“Nineteen years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring,” Austin said in the video released at noon. “After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match and for nineteen years I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for nineteen years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy-mouth of yours, talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention, and why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of a bitch, and two, you are fixing to get your ass kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. But if you want to call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever, I will guarantee you this – in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens, and that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Stay tuned for more on Austin and Owens. You can see their responses below:

