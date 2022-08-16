WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently appeared on the TWC Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on becoming a tag champion for the company, naming his longtime friend/rival Sami Zayn as his top choice as a tag team partner. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to win WWE tag team gold with Sami Zayn:

Of course. I’ve never been a tag team champion. I’d love to be tag team champion anybody. Well, maybe not anybody. There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list.

Hopes to check that goal off his list soon:

That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We’ve been tag team champions everywhere we’ve went, except for WWE. We definitely have to get that checked off the list soon enough.

