Green Mountain Wrestling kicked off its big show this past weekend with a surprise message from a major name in the business.

The Vermont-based promotion held its Green Mountain Classic on Saturday, September 14, to crown the first-ever Green Mountain Wrestling Champion. Before the tournament got underway, the crowd was treated to a special video message from none other than former WWE Champion Kevin Owens.

Appearing under his longtime ring name Kevin Steen, Owens addressed the audience and said he wished he could have been there in person to present the new champion with their title. He also pointed out a subtle nod on the championship belt, noting that one of the side plates features a move closely associated with him.

Owens has been out of action since April after undergoing neck surgery. Over the summer, he admitted in a media interview that it would be “untruthful” to guarantee he’ll be able to return to in-ring competition, leaving his future uncertain.