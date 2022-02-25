WWE superstar and former Universal champion Kevin Owens took to Twitter earlier today reflecting on his main roster debut match against John Cena at the 2015 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, a bout that the Prizefighter shockingly won.

Owens says he will never forget that night, which took place in Corpus Christi Texas, as it was the start to his main roster run. He also furthers his hatred of Texas by taking a shot at the state in preparation for a possible showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. His full tweet reads:

I beat John Cena in my first match in @WWE. Unbelievable moment. I’ll never forget it. It’s something I’ll look back on fondly forever but there is a dark cloud around that memory, just one thing I wish I could change…I wish it would have happened anywhere but Texas.

