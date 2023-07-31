Kevin Owens opens up about headlining WrestleMania two years in a row.

The Prizefighter took on Stone Cold Steve Austin on night one of WrestleMania 38, then won the tag team titles alongside his best friend Sami Zayn on night one of WrestleMania 39. Now, Owens is looking back on those triumphs during an interview with the Toronto Sun.

Owens begins by admitting how difficult it his to verbalize how important both of those nights have meant to him.

I talk about those moments a lot because I get asked about them a lot. And every single time I say the same thing and it sounds kind of redundant, but I just can’t put that into words what those two nights meant to me, the Stone Cold one especially. As far as saying that Sami and I would win our first WWE tag team titles in the main event of WrestleMania, I guess that was still somewhat of a fleeting possibility through the years, but Stone Cold coming back after 19 years, nobody would have called that. I feel like there is a threshold or something like that where once somebody’s been retired for long enough, you think, ‘OK, they’re really never coming back.’ I think 19 years is well past that point.”

Speaking about Austin, Owens praises the Rattlesnake for still performing at such a high level despite his age.

He did it. He did it and he killed it and I was, somehow, some way, lucky enough to be the one he did it with. I don’t know what I did to get there and I don’t know what I did to deserve that, but I’m very happy it was me and I’m just so grateful I got to do that with my family in the crowd and I got to share that with them and everybody in that stadium. As special as that moment was for the people watching it, it was special for me, a diehard Stone Cold fan my entire life. He was my favourite.

