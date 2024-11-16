Kevin Owens didn’t do anything wrong.

He has just been doing his job.

“The Prize Fighter” explained as much in the latest of his ongoing series of self-recorded videos in his car addressing the ongoing situation involving himself, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

In the video, Owens responded to Cody’s opening promo segment from the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Owens claimed he showed up to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. for WWE SmackDown, but was turned away due to what he did the previous week to Orton.

As he continued to talk, he spoke about how he “showed up to Crown Jewel and did [his] job.” He also said that Triple H tried to warn Orton of what was going to happen, and that “All [he] did is do what they asked [him] to do.”

Owens said it is not fair that he got punished for doing his job, and mentioned that he SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis called him to show up to WWE SmackDown next Friday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He said Cody wants him there and he’s going to show up for himself because he happens to love Utah. “Everyone needs to remember one thing, I’m just doing what you all want me to do. I’m just doing my job.”

