Kevin Owens chose not to wait.

After initially claiming he would give WWE until the end of SmackDown this week to air a video he made, he decided against it.

Owens claimed he doesn’t trust WWE to do the right thing and released the video on Friday before the show.

In the video, he claims he was told to stay home by WWE officials and that things feel worse now than they ever have in his 10 years with the company.

He then went on to speak about WWE doing this to him because he laid out “their Golden Boy” outside of a bus, before also addressing feeling betrayed by Randy Orton while talking about their parking lot incident.

“The Prize Fighter” says he can’t believe Orton picked Cody over him, and between Orton breaking his trust and WWE treating him the way they have, he’s not sure if he’ll ever come back.

Watch the video below.