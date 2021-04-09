WWE superstar Kevin Owens was the latest guest on My Mom’s Basement to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Prizefighter battles longtime friend/rival, Sami Zayn. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How heartbreaking it was not to be on the WrestleMania 35 card:

It was really heartbreaking because I was supposed to be on WrestleMania 35. There was a storyline prepared and an idea. It went a different way for an extremely good reason, I couldn’t have agreed more and it was the right move, but at the same time I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ They didn’t know where to put me. There were still several weeks until WrestleMania, ‘Well, let’s just make something up.’ It just didn’t happen. As it was getting closer to the show, there was more disbelief. ‘I’m really not going to be on WrestleMania?’

Thought he could potentially host with Alexa Bliss but it never panned out:

I thought, maybe that night — Alexa Bliss was the host, maybe I could do something with her like a Kevin Owens Show. At least I’d be there. I didn’t want to be in the Andre Battle Royal and I had talked to Vince about it and he told me he didn’t feel it was the right spot for me. Once he told me that, okay, fine. I still thought doing something on the show would’ve been fun. Just have me go in there and stun someone, for whatever reason. Do something with Alexa. For whatever reason, nothing was connecting with them.

