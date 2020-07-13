Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center

On the July 9th episode of the French-language podcast Les anti-pods de la Lutte, host Pat Laprade revealed that former Universal champion Kevin Owens was the superstar who approached Vince McMahon about the lack of masks worn by talent and crowds during WWE’s tapings at the Performance Center.

Reports are that Owens told McMahon he felt uncomfortable about the lack of seriousness being taken, and was going to go home. McMahon countered by asking Owens what he wanted, and the agreement to fine superstars who didn’t wear masks was made. Owens ended up staying for the tapings, which included tonight’s episode of Raw.

PW Insider was the first to reveal that anyone who doesn’t abide by the mask rule would be fined $500 upon first offense, and $1,000 for a second one.

You can read the original story here, which was originally reported by Fightful Select.