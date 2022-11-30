Kevin Owens is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

Owens worked War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, then an eight-man match at Sunday’s non-televised WWE live event, and defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso in the main event of Monday’s RAW. However, he worked these matches while suffering from a knee injury.

It was noted by F4Wonline.com how Owens’ knee held up this past weekend, but he’s still hurt. He seems to be OK enough to wrestle, but there was a lot of concern about his status two weeks ago, with a feeling that he could be out of action for a while. It looks like he “dodged the bullet” and will not miss any immediate in-ring time, but it remains to be seen how the injury will impact him in the months ahead.

Owens is rumored to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in January.

