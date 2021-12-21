Kevin Owens recently appeared on TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast, les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael. The full interview in French can be found at this link.

Owens recently signed a new three-year contract with WWE, and will be competing for the WWE Title at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day, in the Fatal 4 Way with Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E. Owens was asked what’s next for him in WWE. He noted that he wants to win the WWE Title, but also wants to win tag team titles with Sami Zayn. He also talked about other goals he has, and his future with the company.

“Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami. I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars,” he said. “I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening. I also came to realize one thing is recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling, but more from watching others wrestle, and seeing them having a lot of success, and sometimes being able to help them. Like when someone asks me for an advice, I gave one to them, they try it and it actually works, or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works, to see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction.

“So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day, but one of the goals I want to give myself, is to help anyone who wants my help, because I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening. I think it’s really cool. So I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon, but just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”

