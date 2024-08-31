Kevin Owens and CM Punk are not best buddies.

Far from it, from the sounds of comments made by “The Prize Fighter” during a recent interview with The Daily Mail to promote his WWE Universal Championship opportunity against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event on August 31.

“We never talk,” Owens told Daily Mail of he and Punk. “We have no reason to talk.”

Owens continued, “We’re not friends. We’re not, we don’t, you know, we’re just not, I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

The comments are consistent with those made by Owens during an appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast back in April.

“We have no relationship. We’re not each other’s type of people, I don’t think,” he said during the podcast appearance earlier this year. “There’s like a ten foot vicinity that if we enter in, we have to kind of, ‘Hey,’ ‘Hey.’ Otherwise, we just don’t, and that’s fine. It’s perfectly fine the way it is.”

When it was mentioned that Punk may have changed, Owens stated, “I don’t know that, and I don’t care, to be honest. He is who he is. I am who I am. It’s fine that way.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.