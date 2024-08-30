Kevin Owens puts a lot of faith in The Young Bucks.

“The Prize Fighter” spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to promote his WWE Universal Championship showdown against Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 this coming weekend, and during the discussion, reflected on “The American Nightmare” parting ways with WWE back in 2016.

While touching on the topic, Owens spoke about how he knew the independent scene is a different ballgame than the “WWE system,” and how he knew The Young Bucks were the right people to steer Cody in the right direction.

“Cody left in 2016, and it sucked,” Owens told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “It sucked to lose my friend. I really wanted him to have the best possible introduction to the independent scene because he had never been around and never done that. He had been in the WWE system for so long. The independent scene is a whole different ballgame from the WWE.”

Owens continued, “I just guided him in the right direction and put him in touch with people. I knew the Young Bucks would take care of him and I knew they would hit it off. They did. I was right. That helped him get the right platform and everything else fit. He knew what he was capable of and he really wanted to show people what he already saw in himself. He succeeded. That’s an understatement. It’s great to see him get all of his flowers and see the position he’s in now.”

