WWE superstar and current number one contender Kevin Owens was the latest guest on The Bump to hype his Universal title showdown tonight with Roman Reigns at TLC. Highlights from his appearance can be found below.

How Reigns is just doing what he must to retain the Universal championship:

No, no. I think Roman is just doing what he needs to do to, you know, keep the title and to keep thinking that he’s this dominating and scary individual. I’ve gone through more humiliating things. I’ve been disrespected even worse than that for 15 years before I got to WWE. I heard that I wouldn’t make it, and I’m this, and I’m that, and I don’t look right. I’ve proved all of those guys wrong, so at TLC, I have no problem proving that to Roman either.

Says he knows Paul Heyman is trying to get under his skin:

Well, I think Paul can apply those principles to himself. ‘Cause talking to Kayla the way he did and assuming that Kayla was somehow afraid or scared for her safety in the ring when I came in… He doesn’t mean the things he said, he’s Paul Heyman. He’s just trying to get to me before TLC. Here’s the thing that people need to understand: I might not be or may have never been an official ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’ but Paul and I have had a lot of contact over the years. We’ve talked a lot of wrestling, and had many phone calls about this industry and this business. I know what he thinks of me deep down. He can’t say it around Roman, but he knows what could happen at TLC. So, trying to get under my skin by bringing up my mom – she has COPD. Her lungs aren’t that great, but she could still kick Paul Heyman’s ass for what he said. They can try to get under my skin, but it isn’t going to work.

Says what’s happened to Jey Uso is very unfortunate:

I really liked The Usos, both Jey and Jimmy. I even liked their extended family – Tamina and Naomi. So, to see what’s happened to Jey now is very unfortunate. You know, I used to take my son to all the shows, and the thing he loved to do the most was hanging out in the back with the guys. The Usos were the most welcoming. They’d play with him all night; they always had a blast. I take full pleasure in what I did to Jey a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, it’s collateral damage because of Roman. But as far as Jey goes, I can’t tell you what he’s thinking or what he’s doing. Obviously, he’s doing what’s best for his family. Hopefully, he’ll come around. I don’t enjoy Jey having to be part of this.

Check out the full edition of WWE The Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)