Roman Reigns is in the middle of a feud with Kevin Owens on television. “The Big Dog” will defend the Universal Title against Owens in a TLC Match at the TLC pay-per-view event.

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of Talking Smack, Owens noted that he and Reigns still talk about their match at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV event.

Owens was the Universal Champion and he defended against Reigns in a No DQ match.

“I really loved the Royal Rumble (2017) one,” Owens said. “It’s funny because Roman and I used to talk a lot more than we do now, obviously. We will talk about that match, even years after. We’d remember little moments from that match, and I’d get a random text once in a while from him saying, ‘Hey remember when you did this in that match?’ Now, it’s like, ‘Remember when you did that?’ We’re just proud of that match, we really had a blast in it.” “It’s almost a forgotten match, too, I’d say,” said Owens. “Whenever people come across it, they’re like… I’ll see tweets about it once in a while, ‘Hey, I just watched this match. It’s really good. It’s really something people should go (watch).’ We feel the same way. We really had a lot of fun in it.”

