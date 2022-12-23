Kevin Owens doesn’t plan on leaving WWE anytime soon.

The Prizefighter was the latest guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast when the question about what he would do after his contract expires came up. Owens, a former Universal champion, says he doesn’t see why he wouldn’t re-sign with the company before discussing the tremendous career he’s had in WWE thus far. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t see why he wouldn’t re-sign with WWE:

Now, I have two more years left on my current contract. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching.

Says if his career ended tomorrow he would have no regrets:

I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I’ve done some incredible stuff and I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done. Every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I’m not really sure how I can have a better career than I’ve had already. That’s not me patting myself on the back, I’m just saying I’ve been very fortunate.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)