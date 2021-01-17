Kevin Owens made an appearance on Saturday’s edition of WWE Talking Smack.

The SmackDown star will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. He spoke with Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman on Talking Smack.

During it, Owens said that Heyman denied him the chance to wrestle Brock Lesnar in the past.

“I know it [Heyman’s concern about Owens] is about as sincere as you were every single time I’d go to you these past four, five years, and tell you, ‘Hey, I wanna fight The Beast Incarnate.’ And you’d say, ‘Oh, I’ll talk to him about it.’ That never happened, just like you don’t care what happens to me at the Royal Rumble.”

