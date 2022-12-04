WWE superstar Kevin Owens was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on wrestling Roman Reigns during the pandemic era of WWE, calling those showdowns some of his favorite matchups he has ever had in his long career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says some of his favorite matchups were with Roman Reigns during the pandemic era:

Yeah, you know, to me, those three matches we had are some of my favorites I’ve ever had. And they were like I said in front of nobody. And that’s not true, they weren’t in front of nobody was there in front of you guys, or in front of our production team. You know what I mean?

Talks wrestling in the pandemic era and how he aimed his performances towards the WWE production crew:

It’s funny, because I’ve said this before in interviews during the pandemic, you know, we get asked in interviews all the time, ‘How would you keep yourself motivated because you’re wrestling in front of technically nobody? Well, I would just keep our production team, our camera crews, our commentators, everybody that has seen wrestling for a very long time, they’re my audience now. And if I have a match, and our camera guy is super sweaty, come up to me after and tell me, ‘Hey, that was really good.’ Those guys have seen it all for a very long time. If I’m able to entertain them and make them not, you know, forget about the fact that they’re holding a 45-pound camera and filming just two guys wrestling again. You know, if I’m able to make them enjoy themselves well, I’ve done something good. So I would still use that as motivation in those matches too. But again, you know, it’s not that like 16,000, 17,000 whatever, even if it’s in a stadium, 45,000 people watching, so I’d love to get the opportunity to do that for sure.

