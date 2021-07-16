The WWE SmackDown crew is preparing to go live on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in less than hour, marking WWE’s return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in early 2020.

Kevin Owens took to Twitter and commented on how pumped everyone is backstage at the arena.

“Only 90 minutes left until we are live… Houston, it’s genuinely hard to put into words just how pumped everyone is back here, from the roster to the crew behind the scenes. We can’t wait to see and hear you all! I promise I won’t do anything stupid. [crossed fingers emoji],” he wrote.

Owens will compete in a Fatal 4 Way on tonight’s show, with his fellow blue brand Money In the Bank competitors – Seth Rollins, Big E, and King Shinsuke Nakamura.

On a related note, WWE tweeted the following clip of Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H greeting fans outside of the Toyota Center.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live SmackDown coverage at this link. Below are both tweets:

Only 90 minutes left until we are live… Houston, it’s genuinely hard to put into words just how pumped everyone is back here, from the roster to the crew behind the scenes. We can’t wait to see and hear you all! I promise I won’t do anything stupid. 🤞 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 16, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.