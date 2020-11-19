Kevin Owens is set to make a special appearance on next week’s WWE NXT episode.

The SmackDown Superstar will serve as guest NXT commentator next Wednesday, filling in for Wade Barrett. Barrett announced on tonight’s show that he has next Wednesday off, but has arranged for Owens to replace him for one week only. Owens will call the show from ringside with Vic Joseph, and they will be joined remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

WWE has not announced any matches for next week’s show, but there will be another segment to continue the storyline with Boa, Xia Li and their mystery master-teacher that appeared in last week’s ringside segment with Boa.

Tonight’s NXT show saw NXT General Manager William Regal visit Boa’s home to ask why he hasn’t been training at the Capitol Wrestling Center for the last week. A disheveled Boa answered the door but wouldn’t open it all the way, and told Regal that “he” is coming, apparently on next week’s show. This was a reference to the mystery man from last week. Regal then asked about where Xia Li has been, but Boa said she also was not there, but will be coming soon. The segment ended with Boa shutting the door in Regal’s face.

Li has not wrestled since losing to Kacy Catanzaro on the October 21 NXT show. She then appeared on the November 4 show in a backstage segment with McKenzie Mitchell. Li revealed that the recent letters she’s received have been sent by her family in China. She also talked about how she needed to improve her situation in NXT and turn things around. She then begged Regal for a match with Raquel Gonzalez on the November 11 show, but that match never happened. Gonzalez came out for the match last week but Boa came out instead of Li. He apologized for Li missing the match, but Gonzalez destroyed him, leading to the appearance of the mystery man. You can find details and possible hints on that segment at this link.

There are two possible matches for next week’s NXT show but it’s possible that they are saved for the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event on Sunday, December 6 – Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, and a Triple Threat with NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff defending against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

Tonight’s NXT show opened with Ruff retaining his title over Gargano by disqualification, a rematch from last week’s major upset title change. The DQ came when Priest pulled Ruff from the ring as Gargano looked to win by pinfall. Priest apologized to Ruff and then knocked him out with a punch, forcing the referee to call the match. Ruff later confronted Regal and Priest backstage, demanding respect. The feud continued later in the show when Gargano attacked Priest as Priest came to the ring for a match. Ruff interfered in that brawl and ended up getting the upperhand. Regal later confronted Ruff backstage and asked him if he knew what he was doing. Ruff said he was fully aware and volunteered to fight both Priest and Gargano. Regal did not confirm the match.

Regarding Ciampa vs. Thatcher, tonight’s NXT show saw Thatcher defeat his former student August Grey in singles action. Thatcher attacked after the match until Ciampa came out to the ring. Thatcher declared that he has no problem with Ciampa as the two Superstars stared each other down. Thatcher then left the ring area without anything happening. Ciampa was later stopped by McKenzie backstage and he made it clear that he wants to fight Thatcher. That match also was not confirmed for next week but like the NXT North American Triple Threat, it’s possible that WWE saves the match for the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” card on December 5.

Stay tuned for more on these feuds and next week’s NXT show on the USA Network. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s episode:

"Everybody thinks that I'm a joke, so here's the punchline. I'll face the BOTH of them."@LEONRUFF_ is a FIGHTING Champion. #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/sqdHnyyDXF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2020

