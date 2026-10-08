Kevin Owens is making his way back to WWE NXT later this month.

WWE has announced that Owens will appear at the NXT live event scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

The former NXT Champion is among several names advertised for the event, including Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Montana, Zaria, Shiloh Hill, and The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, and Brad Baylor).

Owens has a lengthy history with the NXT brand, having previously held the NXT Championship. His last in-ring appearance for NXT came at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019, when he was revealed as the mystery partner for Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Donovan Dijak.

Before returning to NXT, Owens is scheduled to appear on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. He will then compete in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2026 on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.