Kevin Owens couldn’t be there in person to witness one of the biggest moments of Sami Zayn’s career, but he made sure to celebrate his longtime friend in a heartfelt message afterward.

Sami Zayn captured his first-ever WWE Championship on Saturday at WWE Night of Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in the Triple Threat main event to finally reach the top of the mountain after years of coming up short.

Following the title victory, Owens took to social media to reflect on missing the moment due to the neck injury that has kept him sidelined for the past 15 months.

“I’ve missed a lot of things I wish I hadn’t in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most,” he wrote. “He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That’s because he is THE best. When you’re consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable.”

Owens continued by saying Zayn’s championship victory had long felt like a matter of when, not if.

“Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable,” he continued. “He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it.”

Along with the message, Owens shared several photos documenting their friendship over the years, including one from a memorable moment on the road.

“The last one is him putting on my sock in a hotel room in the middle of nowhere in Texas because I thought I had broken my back the night before and could not move. He had to help me put on my boxers too,” Owens wrote in the caption.