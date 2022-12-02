Kevin Owens made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics where he discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights.

Health update and how he is currently feeling:

“I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes by the day. You could ask me that question tomorrow and I’m feeling awful. But today, I think I’m okay. But I don’t know. Like, I’ll get out of my car and my back could be shot and I’m not aware until I start walking. The last few months have been interesting in that aspect. Like, I wake up fine, but by two o’clock, my knees don’t work. I don’t know. You know what I mean? It really hasn’t started hitting me until recently, honestly. I’m like, man, just weird aches and pains will come and go, but yeah, at this moment. I’m sitting in my truck and I feel great.”

How special it was for him to be part of the Men’s WarGames match:

“Yeah, it was a real thrill to be a part of it when I did the one in NXT just because it was great to be part of something that Dusty created. Then to be part of the first one on the main roster, I took the opportunity to wear Dusty’s shirt and the red elbow pad as a tribute to him. I talked to Cody beforehand to make sure he was cool with it and everything. It’s just always neat to kind of be able to tie back the history and give Dusty a little nod. I try to do that as much as I can because he was so influential in my career.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription