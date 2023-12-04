Kevin Owens recently spoke with James Williams about a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Owens was asked about a potential feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after feuding with The Bloodline for the latter part of 2023 and earlier this year including a match with Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

“I’ll be honest — maybe a little too honest,” Owens said. “I don’t think the fans would like that [a rematch], because I’ve had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out. I almost don’t want to even try, because I don’t think that’s what fans want. They’ve seen it. I’m here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I’m doing,” Owens clarified. “So, as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again, I don’t think it’s right. So, it’s not in my plans.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes