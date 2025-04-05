Kevin Owens has shed some additional light on his injury situation.

Following his shocking announcement on the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, where “The Prize Fighter” revealed he needs neck surgery and is out of WrestleMania 41, the longtime pro wrestling star spoke with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports for an interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On fans making assumptions: “A lot of people, they make assumptions based on what they think they’ve seen but our entire job and craft is making people believe something that’s not actually happening, and I’m very good at that.”

On being upset that reports of his neck injury got leaked before the 4/4 SmackDown: “It really annoys me, I actually woke up to seeing that it was already leaked and it really upset me, especially because I know that whoever leaked it is some office employee that shouldn’t know this shit in the first place, and I told people this was gonna leak and they’re like ‘no no we’re keeping it tight’ but then yesterday obviously some department had to find out for some reasons and now someone who shouldn’t know this stuff, found out, and it went where it shouldn’t have. Now they took away my right to tell people.”

On a regular match in January, not the ladder match, is what ‘did it’ for him and forced him to need neck surgery: “‘Your spine and everything looks good for what you’ve been doing, you’re fine’ [WWE doctors to Owens after he got an MRI in December last year]. So I was like great, and I felt great, but then in January I had a match, in the match 2 things happened that really jarred my neck, and that’s when the issues started, so I knew there was something wrong and we ended up doing an MRI this week and found that yeah it’s serious.”