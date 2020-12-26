WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke with Figthful to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on former NXT champion Aleister Black, whom Owens feuded with earlier this year. Hear what the Prizefighter had to say about Black below.

He’s (Aleister Black) a very creative guy, really imaginative and very passionate as well about his own personality, imagine, character, and the way he’s portrayed. That’s something you gotta do and be accountable for yourself sometimes because it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle. That might have happened to him over the last year. I’m sure he’ll bounce back because, to me, the little I’ve interacted with him, he’s too passionate to fall by the wayside.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)