Kevin Owens appeared to be dealing with an injury following his match at Sunday’s WWE live event.

WWE held a house show on August 30 at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, with Owens among the Superstars in action.

Following his match, footage surfaced showing Owens being helped to the backstage area while noticeably limping. There has been no official word from WWE regarding the extent of any potential injury.

Sports journalist Kevin Bilodeau captured footage of Owens being assisted backstage.

“Kevin Owens had to be helped to the back after suffering an apparent knee injury at WWE Charleston,” he wrote via X.