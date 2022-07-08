WWE superstar Kevin Owens crashed today’s NHL Draft to surprise Bruce Boudreau, the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Watch below as Boudreau discusses potential picks for his team, then embraces Owens and calls him his favorite wrestler.

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of topics, one being how members of NSYNC performed at her wedding. Check out a clip of her story below.