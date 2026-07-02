Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship victory at WWE Night of Champions continues to generate memorable moments behind the scenes.

Zayn stunned the wrestling world by capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time in his career, defeating Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER in the night’s triple threat main event.

WWE has since shared a backstage video on social media showing Becky Lynch surprising the new champion with a special gift. After presenting Zayn with a large wrapped box, Kevin Owens emerged from inside to congratulate his longtime friend in person following the career-defining victory.

While Owens and Zayn have spent years battling each other on WWE television, the two have remained close friends outside the ring throughout their careers.

Owens has been out of action for more than a year after undergoing neck surgery, and there is still no timetable for his in-ring return.