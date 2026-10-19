Kevin Owens had some choice words for CM Punk following his special appearance at the WWE NXT live event in Gatineau, Quebec, over the weekend.

Owens competed in the main event, teaming with Kendal Grey, Shiloh Hill and Tony D’Angelo against members of BirthRight. Following his team’s victory, the former WWE Universal Champion addressed the crowd and took a playful shot at Punk while discussing his experience working with the NXT roster.

“To get to wrestle here tonight in front of you all, obviously, the reception you’ve given me, incredible, especially I have to admit, the last three weeks I’ve been a struggle, because I’ve had to endure CM Punk’s company and I don’t like that,” Owens said. “Trust me, if you knew him, you’d also consider retirement, but I’m going to forge through for you guys.”

Owens went on to explain that the opportunity to share the ring with WWE’s next generation of talent was a major reason he agreed to make the appearance.

“With that said, another thing that really helped me say ‘yes’ when they asked me if I want to be a part of this show was knowing that I get to share the ring with people that are shaping the future of what WWE will be,” Owens continued. “The four idiots we just beat, very talented idiots, but still, not the best attitude.”

He then singled out his teammates for praise, suggesting they have already established themselves as important members of the NXT roster.

“And these three, I just said the future; quite frankly, I think you’re really looking at the present,” Owens added. “So for that, Tony, thank you. Kendal, thank you. Shiloh, thank you. It was an honor and a pleasure. Thank you guys so much.”

Owens also revealed that longtime friend and WWE Performance Center coach Steve Corino was responsible for convincing him to participate in the event. Despite a demanding travel schedule and several lingering physical issues, Owens said there was no chance he would turn down a request from Corino.

“But before I go, he’s going to hate this, but I would be remiss to not do this. The person who asked me to be here, there is no way I would say no to, even though I had to fly to Winnipeg on Thursday, fly to Sacramento on Friday, then fly all the way here,” Owens said. “That’s a lot of trouble for somebody who’s got a bad knee, bad shoulder, bad neck. But the guy who asked me to be here is a legend by the name of Steve Corino.”

Owens then delivered an emotional tribute to Corino, crediting the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion with helping him establish his professional wrestling career.

“And Steve, I can genuinely say, without a doubt, if you’re not familiar with his career, go back and watch. One of the greatest of all time. I met him in 2004. He took me under his wing, and without him, I am telling you, I would not be standing here right now. Tonight, or ever, I would have never had the career I had without him.”

Owens closed by expressing his appreciation for Corino and assuring the NXT talent that he would remain available whenever they needed him.

“So Steve, I’m not going to make you come out here, because I know you won’t want to, but you’re back there. I love you. Thank you. Anytime you need anything, I’m here. Anytime you guys need anything, I’m here. I’m at the Performance Center, you know it. Well, you guys can’t tell me, you don’t have my phone number just know, if they ask me to be here for you guys, I’ll be here. Thank you.”

The appearance marked Owens’ first NXT match since November 2019, when he returned to the brand as a surprise participant in the WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.