Kevin Owens did an interview with ESPN to promote his showdown with Steve Austin this Saturday at WrestleMania 38.

Owens stated that it’s unreal to find himself in this spot and recalled how he asked Austin for his permission to use the Stunner.

“It’s really unreal to find myself in this position, but what’s funny is, I got to tell you. When I first asked him if I could use the Stunner as the finishing move and he gave me a blessing, it meant a lot to me, you know, personally and professionally from, coming from him,” Owens said. “Because like you said, I looked up to him for the longest time. But I did figure that if at some point he was to come back, the logic would be that he’d be involved with the guy who’s doing the Stunner, you know?

“So I think I played the long game here a little bit and it worked out in my favor. But honestly, man, you called yourself the biggest Stone Cold fan, I’ve got to tell you, I think I would rival, I think I would throw my name in the hat as far as that goes because I was a hardcore Stone Cold fan as soon as he showed up in WWE. So, I think that that’s what makes me ready to confront him at WrestleMania and have whatever happens there, happens. You know, I know him better than any other wrestler I’ve ever known because I was such a fan of his for so long. So to say I’m pumped is an understatement. Trust me.”