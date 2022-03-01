Kevin Owens recently appeared on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast.

During it, the former WWE Universal Champion talked about recently signing a new deal with WWE that will keep him under contract for three more years:

“No. I dealt with Vince McMahon directly, he made it clear he wanted me to stay, and we made an agreement right then and there. I’m a big believer that my career is going to go the way it goes, and I’m going to do the best with it. I’m there now for a couple more years. I’m going to do my best to get opportunities, I’m going to knock them out of the park, and reap the benefits. As I’ve documented before, there’s ups and downs to this thing, to WWE, to wrestling, to the industry. I feel like I’m on a really great upswing right now. I’m enjoying what I do. I’m really enjoying myself a lot lately. That’s great, and hopefully, it keeps going that way. If it eventually stops feeling that way, and I feel like I’m on the downswing, then it’s up to me to try to find a way back up. I’ve always taken that outlook, and I’m really having a great time these days.”

