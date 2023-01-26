San Antonio Express-News conducted an interview with Kevin Owens to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Here are the highlights:

Stephanie McMahon resigning as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE:

“(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here. And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody’s also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself.”

Rumors of a WWE sale:

“The internet will say what the internet will say, and then the reality will be what really matters. We just care about what we do in the ring. That’s what we try to do our best at.”