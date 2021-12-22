Kevin Owens recently appeared on TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast, les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael. The full interview in French can be found at this link.

Owens was asked about WWE creative and how he tries to stay relevant.

“I always try to give to the show what I’m being asked to give,” he said. “I try to give them what they want, in a way that fans will appreciate it and will be able to say that even if they watched one of my matches and thought that it should have not finished the way it did, that they thought it was a good match anyway. That’s what I want. I want to give good matches. So that’s how I’m able to always have an important role to play on the show. ”

Stay tuned for more. Owens recently confirmed his new WWE contract to Laprade at this link, and talked about why he re-signed with the company.

