Kevin Owens Thanks Christopher Daniels and Brian Kendrick For Helping Him Step Up His Pro-Wrestling Game

WWE superstar and former Universal champion Kevin Owens responded to a tweet from Ring of Honor’s Cheeseburger, who asked the industry about wrestlers who helped them step up their game. Owens initially names Brian Kendrick as someone who blew him away at an event. He writes, “There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled. Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling!”

Owens later adds AEW’s Christopher Daniels as a top name that he’s actually worked against that helped him improve, as well as Paul London, Super Dragon, Steve Corino, Fit Finlay, Matt Sydal, and CIMA.

“The first one was @facdaniels in 2004. Poor Chris!Then, throughout the years,

@StevenCorino, @findevan, @supercima1115, @ringfox1, @LondonFU and @OfficialPWG’s Super Dragon are all guys that made me rethink my entire existence after I had the chance to wrestle them.”

Check it out below.

There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled. Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling! https://t.co/bxri89KQtT — “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020