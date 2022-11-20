WWE superstar and former Universal champion Kevin Owens made his return to television last night after an extended absence, with many fearing that the Prizefighter would be out of action for some time after reports of him suffering an injury at a recent house show surfaced. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Owens joined the Brawling Brutes in their fight against Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, and will be competing at next weekend’s WarGames premium live event against the group. Today, Owens has taken to Twitter to thank the fans for their support, adding that he will always give them everything he has inside the squared circle. His full tweet reads:

Just wanted to say thank you…Seeing the response to my return and how much you guys missed me being on your tv screen is truly humbling. You all made last night a career highlight for me and in return, I promise to always give you guys everything I have. Every. Single. Time.

Check out his tweet below.