Kevin Owens really enjoyed the weekend WWE live events in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho, and Monday’s RAW in Denver, Colorado.

Owens took to Twitter today to thank fans who attended the shows, noting that these were three of his favorite nights of his career.

“Hello! I just wanted to say, for everyone at the shows in Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver over the weekend and on Monday: Those were legitimately 3 of my favourite ([Canadian flag emoji]) nights in my career. Special crowds make for special moments and memories… Thank you. Take care!,” he wrote.

The live events in Salt Lake City and Boise saw Owens defeat The Miz in singles action, while he defeated Austin Theory on RAW, and later teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat RK-Bro in the main event.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Owens’ full tweet below:

