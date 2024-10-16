Kevin Owens can’t get his word out.

“The Prize Fighter” surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening to share a video regarding his recent parking lot attacks of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, and how WWE has tried to silence him since they happened.

“As much as I’d love to explain myself and give my side of the story, WWE has not allowed me to do that,” Owens said. “They’ve done the opposite, actually. They’ve tried to shut me up.”

Owens continued, “Over the weekend, I sent them a video that I hoped would air on Raw, but they didn’t.”

He closed the video by stating that he is giving WWE until Friday on SmackDown to air his video, and if they don’t, he’ll post it online.